Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in pink bra and tights





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan flaunts her baby bump in a pink sports Bralette and matching tights. She is glowing as she flaunts her baby bump.

Bebo took to Instagram to share the heartfelt photo, she captioned it, “Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia”.

The actress’s post received many heart-warming comments. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented: "Fabbbbb! It's insane and commendable how hard you've worked through your pregnancy in covid." Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora wrote "stunning." Kiara Advani dropped heart-eyed emojis on the post.

After Palampur, preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to work.

In August, Saif and Kareena announced Kareena’s pregnancy. The couple is already a parent of a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

During her first pregnancy, when Bebo was asked whether she would like to have a girl or a boy. The actress had desired for a girl. "Wherever I go these days there is just one question asked which I think quite intrusive but, still I am asked, both me and Saif, whether it is a boy or is it a girl? Have you found out? And I am like excuse me what difference does it make? I am a girl child I would love to have a girl what is the difference. Probably I have done more for my parents than a son would," Bebo had said.