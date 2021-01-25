Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump as she performs yoga with ease





Kareena Kapoor Khan is at her last trimester and the preggers shared few mind-blowing pictures from her yoga session in which the pregnant actress can be seen effortlessly performing yoga. She is a fitness regime and during pregnancy phase also she did not skip practising yoga.

The actress, who recently launched the #PUMAxKareena collection, shared a picture of herself, dressed in the brand's athleisure, crop tops to stretchy pants and performing yoga.

She summed up her pregnancy fitness session, "A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm. #PUMAxKareena, starting strong.

She nails every yoga pose with perfection and netizens go gaga over her dedication and fitness. From balancing on one leg to resting on her knees, Kareena Kapoor Khan has performed the toughest exercise effortlessly during pregnancy phase.

Kareena also shared an Instagram reel from the photoshoot and captioned it, "STYLE GAME - NEVER BASIC."

The preggers also announced a pregnancy memoir on her son Taimur's 4th birthday last year. Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘Pregnancy Bible’ will be published by Juggernaut this year. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it," she wrote.