Kareena Kapoor enjoys gajar ka halwa during coronavirus lockdown





Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing her lockdown activities at home at the time of crisis. The latest picture that the diva shared on her Instagram is how she is relishing gajar ka halwa at home. During the period of self-quarantined, Bebo gorges gajar ka halwa.

The Angrezi edium’ actress shared a series of picture with different caption. .

Sharing the first pic, she wrote, "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach, it goes to the the heart.."

"And I clearly have a big heart," she wrote with the next picture.

"Really big," read the next caption.

Sharing the last picture of an empty bowl, she wrote, "Hence proved."