Kareena Kapoor ends 2020 by cuddling Saif and Taimur





Before leaving the bed and before stepping into a new year, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi posed together for a perfect family picture. The mommy-to-be can be seen in night suit while Saif dressed in white kurta pyjama.

“Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...” she wrote in her caption. “2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.”

The pictures showed Kareena, Saif and Taimur posing for selfies on bed. They all curled up in a blanket, with their dog with them. Saif also showed the ‘V’ sign in one of the photos.

Saif and Kareena are set to welcome their second child in 2021.

In a recent interview, Kareena credited Saif for encouraging her to continue working through her second pregnancy. “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother,” she told Bombay Times.