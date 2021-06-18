Kareena Kapoor bonds with BFFs Malaika, Amrita after two months





After two months, Kareena Kapoor Khan bonded with best friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Pictures from their last night bonding surfaced on net. They reunited after the pandemic lockdown restriction lifted in Maharashtra. Soon the ban lifted, the three friends got together to spend some quality time together.

Malaika and Kareena can be seen twinning in Gucci and Bebo proudly captioned the click, "Gucci BFFs forever." In another picture, Amrita Arora casting a peck on Kareena’s cheeks. She captioned it, ‘When I meet my bff after 2 months!!’

Malaika Arora during her appearance on ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ opened about her friendship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

“Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your field. But keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it,” the actress said.

Malaika opened up that all four of them are foodie and their likes and dislikes are quite similar.

“Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (Kareena-Karishma are sisters and so are Amrita and I). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food,” Malaika said.