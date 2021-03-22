Kareena Kapoor back to work after delivering second child





Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work just one moth after delivery her second child. She breaks her maternity leave and goes to work. She was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out to shoot for a cooking show. Bebo as usual looked gorgeous.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a soft pastel blue with floral patterns on it. A fabric belt is clinched to her waist. She kept her hair open and opted for a minimal make-up.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the actress is shooting for an episode of Discovery Plus’ cooking show Star vs Food. According to the format of the show, celebrities will be seen creating meals for their loved ones, on the show.

Kareena will be the first guest on the show and she was finalized only on Saturday night. She was very excited for the show and accepted the offer as the shoot would take place in Bandra, not so far from her house due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

“The star and the director have hand-picked a slim crew for the Monday shoot. Every member will undergo the mandatory test well before the camera rolls,” the source informed Mid-Day

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan.