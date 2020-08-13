Kareena is due in March next year, confirms Randhir Kapoor





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting baby No 2 and as soon as the couple shared the good news on their social media handle, congratulatory messages are pouring in from every corner. After four years of Taimur’s birth, Kareena is expecting again and the Kapoor and Pataudi family is over the moon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Saifeena will welcome their second bundle of joy in March next year. Confirming actress’ due date father Randhir Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year.”

Randhir Kapoor is also delighted to know about daughter's 2nd pregnancy. Randhir told Mumbai Mirror, “I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child.”

Randhir Kapoor spoke to TOI and said, “I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company."

Soha Ali Khan congratulates her brother on their 2nd pregnancy. Sharing a thoughtful picture of her bro, Soha called him, ‘Quadfather.’

Announcing the good news Saif and Kareena said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.