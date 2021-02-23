Kareena heads home with newborn, Saif and Taimur accompany





Kareena Kapoor Khan is back home with her newborn and she was accompned by her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The baby can be seen sleeping on nanny’s arms. While Bebo waved to paparazzi from distance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to a baby boy at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Sunday. After the birth of the baby, Saif issued a statement which reads, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Papa and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor expressed his excitement of becoming a grandfather again."Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," Randhir said.

He further added that the newborn looks more like Taimur, "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he said, adding, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

On being asked about Taimur's reaction on seeing his younger brother, Randhir said, "He's too young to do so much."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Taimur, in 2016. Now a new addition completes their family.