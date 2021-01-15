Kareena gushes over her waistline in a past pic with Saif





Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. The picture is clicked in Jaisalmer.

Recalling about the past memories, the '3 Idiots’ actress wrote, "Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer."

"Ooooooh that waistline... I'm talking about mine, not saifus, (three red heart emoticons and laughing emoticon with hashtag to 'take me back'.

The post garnered more than 1 lakh likes within 41 minutes of being posted. Fans showered love on the photo. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented.

On the personal front, Kareena is expected to deliver her second child very soon. On the professional front, she will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.