Kareena, Anushka, Soha, celebs wish Sara Ali Khan on birthday





Bollywood actor and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 26th birthday on 12 August and wishes are pouring in from every corner.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Manish Malhotra, celebs send heartfelt wishes to the ‘Kedarnath’ actress.

Sharing a stunning picture of Sara, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever (sic).”

“Happy birthday Sara Bai (sic),” said Soha.

Anushka Sharma tweeted, “Happy birthday Sara. Have a super year ahead (sic)”.

Aanand L Rai called Sara ‘mastikhor bacha’ and wished her happy birthday. “Happy birthday to this mastikhor baccha @saraalikhan95. Stay blessed always (sic),” he wrote.

“Happy birthday beautiful (sic),” wrote Radhika Madan taking to Instagram stories.

Rakul Preet Singh wished the actress happy birthday by posting her beautiful picture and writing a note for her. “Happy birthday Sara. Have an amazing day and a year ahead (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor wrote,"May this year be filled with memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everybody loves you for (sic)."

Tanya Ghavri, Manish Malhotra, Rohan Shrestha, Punit Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Ashish Verma, among others to wish Sara on happy birthday.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's ‘Atrangi Re’.