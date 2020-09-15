Kareena, Alia, Ranbir, Karisma attend Riddhima’s 40th birthday





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni ringed her 40th birthday today and she celebrated her special day with family members in Mumbai at her mom’s residence. The birthday girl looked stunning in a off-shoulder gown and exquisite necklace.

The birthday function of Riddhima was attended by her cousins-Kareena, Karisma, Armaan and Aadar Jain, Armaan’s wife Anissa. Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt too joined the party.

The birthday girl took to Instagram to share the glimpse of her birthday bash.



For the party, Kareena wore a white shirt and black bottoms while Karisma opted for a floral outfit. Alia was dressed in causal. Riddhima shared the collage of pictures from the bash and captioned, "Family." Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni also flew down from Delhi to join the birthday celebration.