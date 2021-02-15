Karanvir Bohra, Teejay share first pic of daughter Gia Vanessa





Kanavir Bohra and wife Teeja Sindhu shared the first picture of their third bundle of joy, a lovely daughter Gia Vanessa. The black and white picture showed Karanvir holding Gia adorably.

The actor also revealed the name of the baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow. He captioned the cute clicks, "Meet my new #valentine. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop). Vanessa= god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters."

Karanvir's wife, actor Teejay Sidhu, also posted an adorable photo of their daughter on Instagram. "Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine.. GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us every day what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (And what a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) May you spread sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious," she wrote.

Karanvir and Teejay also created an Instagram account for their daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow and captioned an adorable post, "Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! I'm Gia Vanessa Snow, but everyone calls me Vanessa. :) I'm new to the world. And I must say, the view looks pretty great from up here! Oh, and that’s my dad @karanvirbohra."

Karanvir and his wife Teejay Sidhu are already blessed with four-year-old twin girls, Bella and Vienna. The third addition doubled their happiness.