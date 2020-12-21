Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl





Television actor Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu turned parents again. After twin daughters, Teejay have birth to a baby girl. The family is overjoyed to welcome the new addition to the family.

Karanvir shared a joyous video in which he can be seen holding the newborn in her arms enjoying with their twins, Bella and Vienna, He captioned the video, "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati...p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels My #alpha #chi & #omega ."

Teejay Sindhu gave birth to the baby girl in Canada. Yesterday, Karanvir Bohra shared a video of his excitement as Teejay was admitted to the hospital for delivery.

He wrote in the caption, "Entering the hospital like “love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky."

In August this year, the actor shared Teejay’s pregnancy by sharing a picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

Congratulations to the new parents!