Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay and kids back home from Canada after 9 months





Television actor Karanvir Bohra returned home with wife Teejay Sidhu and three kids after nine months from Canada and the family received a warm welcome from family and neighbours.

The actor was in Canada for none months since the delivery of their third daughter, Gia.

The ‘Naagin 2’ actor shared a video of the grand welcome. The video showed as the family stepped out of the elevator, they saw the floor decorated with flowers by the neighbours. ‘Welcome Home Vienna, Bella and Gia’ written with flower petals on the floor. As they entered their house, they were welcomed by the actor’s mother.

He wrote, “Returning home after 9 months and came to such a beautiful warm welcome by mommie and daddy… and thanks to our neighbours Vidya sunil and their children for decorating this lobby for us…you guys are awesome…Feels good to be back.”

Teejay also shared a photo with her husband and little girls on Instagram. They also posed in a Canada t-shirts. She captioned the photo, “#TeamCanada has landed in Bombay.. A little tired, a lot jetlagged, but happy to be home.. our other home! ?????? PS: Little late but #happycanadaday! And happy #4thofjuly to our #American friends! ???? (Catching up on posting in the next few days.)”.

Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child in December last year.