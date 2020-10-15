Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu’s maternity shoot leaves fans in splits





Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child together and due to coronavirus pandemic, the couple could not go fly abroad for babymoon and their maternity shoot is also too unusual and leaves their fans in splits.

The expected parents-to-be posing amid tall grass with a building in the background. Teejay flaunted her baby bump in a simple salwar kameez while Karanvir is seen can be seen lovingly caressing Teejay’s baby bump.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “I’m going to be in so much trouble! I didn’t take her on a #babymoon during the first pregnancy.. and this is my idea of a #maternity #shoot this time around.... But sweety @bombaysunshine, I did take you to #dehradun for a babymoon!”

Teejay seems to be quite unimpressed. She wrote, “This was my maternity shoot??” Her reply left Netizens in splits!

While announcing the news of the arrival of their third child, Karanvir Bohra had written, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”

The couple is already blessed with four-year-old twin daughters,Vienna and Raya Bella.