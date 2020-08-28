Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu set to welcome third child





Television couple Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu will turn parents for the third time. The couple took to their Instagram account to announce that they are son going to become parents again. The couple is already blessed with four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella.

Sharing the good news, Karanvir wrote on Instagram, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.”

Flaunting her baby bump, Teejay wrote, “So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don’t choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you,” she wrote.

No sooner the couple shared the good news on social media, congratulatory messages started to pour in. Actors Sameera Reddy, Vikas Kalantari, Surbhi Jyoti, Gauahar Khan and Srishti Rode congratulated the couple. Filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also commented, “Big congratulations.”