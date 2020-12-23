Karanvir Bohra shares touchy picture of newborn girl





Television actor Karanvir Bohra has shared a new picture of their newborn daughter. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed baby sleeping peacefully over her papa’s chest.

He wrote in the caption, "She doesn't want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can't help it - that's the kind of Dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had. @bombaysunshine Sweety, thanks for this picture."

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu were blessed with their third child and they were already parents to twin daughters. After the baby was born, the excited father said, “I’ve become Charlie , now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi, Sarawsati and Parvati,” he added. The baby was born in Canada.

After Teejay gave birth to their daughter, Subhash K Jha spoke to Karanvir for SpotboyE and the actor stated, "Yes Subhashji, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay."

The baby was born in Canada, The actor shared a video of cradling the baby in his arms. Sharing the new video, he wrote in his caption, “’Tum hi ho pehle,tum hi ho akhir’.....That’s How I’m going to be with all my daughter’s and with the people who are my heart.... There is room for so much love, but this one is so so so special. #myholytrinity is complete.” The video showed Karanvir holding the baby in his arms, while a Lucky Ali song plays in the background. He held up three fingers, to indicate that he has three children, and said that he was getting a ‘good feeling’.