Karanvir Bohra provides 1000 face masks to Mumbai Police to fight Covid-19





Celebrities are doing their bit to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. Television actor Karanvir Bohra provided 1000 face masks to Mumbai Police to fight the virus during coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking about the same, Karanvir shares, "The police force in the city right now are doing more than their bit to try and keep people indoors and safe. Every day I see so many of them patrolling the streets day and night to ensure that nobody is out and about when they don't have to be! And just doing their duty in this way poses such a big risk to them all, because of the number of people they are exposing themselves to on a daily basis, but duty calls and they have been absolutely outstanding in this past couple of weeks! So as part of social responsibility at the moment, I really want to do something for them right now, so thought that there could be nothing better than giving them something to protect themselves. Hence I am with help from a friend who makes these masks, getting around 1000 pieces delivered to police officials all over the city, starting today."

In the past also Karanvir has contributed. From making an appeal for more sanitizers via his social media platform to feeding home-cooked food to the underprivileged, Karanvir has landed his support in various ways.