Karanvir Bohra makes halwa for wife Teejay Sidhu on wedding anniversary





On their 13th wedding anniversary, TV actor Karanvir Bohra caked delicious halwa for his loving wife Teejay Sindhu. The actor repents about not being able to bake a cake for his wife on their special day.

Sharing a picture with Teejay, he wrote on Instagram, “#happyanniversary my love...13 years of marriage 16 years of knowing you @bombaysunshine I made the legendary #HALWA for her as I couldn’t make any cake...Will post the video soon.”

In the picture, Teejay can be seen casually dressed in red T-shirts and pyjamas while Karanvir was dressed in yellow tee. The couple stands with a halwa in Teejay’s hand.

Pleasant comments are posted. TV comedian Kapil Sharma said “congratulations, God bless” while Aamna Sharif dropped a pink-heart emoji. Actor Ashmit Patel said “happy anniversaty guys” while Raghu Ram’s wrote: “Congratulations, lovebirds! You guys are so beautiful together! A rockstar team. Like 2 pieces of a complete puzzle. Keep rocking today and every day of the year!”

Karanvir and Teejay tied the knot in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The actor shared a funny lockdown stuff in which he is been given beauty treatment by his two daughters. Sharing the post, he wrote: “Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work.. @twinbabydiaries @kareenakapoorkhan @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @aliaabhatt @dishapatani BEWARE.”