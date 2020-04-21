Karanvir Bohra makes halwa for wife Teejay Sidhu on wedding anniversary

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 21st April 2020,02:04


On their 13th wedding anniversary, TV actor Karanvir Bohra caked delicious halwa for his loving wife Teejay Sindhu. The actor repents about not being able to bake a cake for his wife on their special day.

Sharing a picture with Teejay, he wrote on Instagram, “#happyanniversary my love...13 years of marriage 16 years of knowing you @bombaysunshine I made the legendary #HALWA for her as I couldn’t make any cake...Will post the video soon.”

In the picture, Teejay can be seen casually dressed in red T-shirts and pyjamas while Karanvir was dressed in yellow tee. The couple stands with a halwa in Teejay’s hand.

Pleasant comments are posted.  TV comedian Kapil Sharma said “congratulations, God bless” while Aamna Sharif dropped a pink-heart emoji. Actor Ashmit Patel said “happy anniversaty guys” while Raghu Ram’s wrote: “Congratulations, lovebirds! You guys are so beautiful together! A rockstar team. Like 2 pieces of a complete puzzle. Keep rocking today and every day of the year!”

Karanvir and Teejay tied the knot in 2006 and were blessed with twins in 2016. The actor shared a funny lockdown stuff in which he is been given beauty treatment by his two daughters. Sharing the post, he wrote: “Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work.. @twinbabydiaries @kareenakapoorkhan @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @aliaabhatt @dishapatani BEWARE.” 


