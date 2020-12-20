Karanvir Bohra dances in hospital as Teejay Sidhu’s set to give birth





Television actor Karanvir Bohra dances his heart out as his wife Teejay Sindhu will deliver their third child anytime soon. The excited father reached hospital and shared a video in which he grooved with an infant car seat in hands.

“Entering the hospital like ‘love mera hit hit’ Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki (Whether it is a boy or girl) I’m going to be lucky,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Karanvir and Teejay are already parents of twin daughters, Bella and Vienna.

The couple is in Canada and Teeja Sindhu will deliver her child in Canada.

In an Instagram post, Teejay wrote, “So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!”

Earlier, Karanvir had told Hindustan Times that they did not plan for a baby during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses,” he had said.

“All throughout the lockdown, we have heard so much that there would be fights among couples and there would be babies, I was like let’s make the best of this lockdown,” he had added.