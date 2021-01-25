Karan Veer Mehra marries Nidhi Seth in Gurudwara





In the presence of close family members and friends, Karan Veer Mehra of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame tied the knot with Nidhi Seth. The couple met in 2008 and their friendship slowly culminated into true love. They got married in a Gurudwara, Delhi, ‘Nidhi’s hometown on January 24. Only 30 people will be present at the wedding and after the nuptial they will host a small dinner party for close friends.

The wedding pictures of Karan and Nidhi are doing the rounds on net. While Karan donned a dark purple band gala buttoned-down kurta teamed with shimmering pants and a turban. While Nidhi looked like a dreamy bride in an off white and pink coloured embroidered lehenga.

Karan Veer Mehra told Bombay Times, "After shooting for it, we were not in touch at all. As destiny would have it, three years ago we met again at a gym. She asked me what I was up to, and when I replied that I had just turned producer, she expressed a desire to work on my show. I wanted her to be a part of the show and asked my writers to sketch a role for a new entry. A month later, I asked her to be a part of the series. All I can say is that I was focused, persistent and charming."

Nidhi V Seth told, "We connected well every time we met, and our friendship became stronger. We soon realised that we are alike and have common interests. Apart from the fact that we are in the same profession, both of us love playing chess, enjoy sports, and even share a fetish for mirrors in the house."

Karan told Bombay Times, "Change is the only constant. Nidhi is someone I relate to in many ways. We come from humble backgrounds and are trying to make a living in the same field. We are Punjabis and very attached to our families. We love the same kind of food, are workaholics and fitness feaks. We have our share of differences, but what's most important is that we respect each other. It takes two to tango."