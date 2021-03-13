Karan Singh Grover opens up on having a baby with Bipasha Basu





Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been married for the last five years but the couple is not yet in a hurry to strat a family anytime soon. When Karan was asked about staring a family with Bips, he said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.

“I am open to the idea of being a father in life but sooner or later, I think I still have a little growing up to do myself. That is happening very slowly, so let’s see,” he said.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked if Bipasha’s pregnancy rumours frustrate him. “Why would I bang my head against the wall? It is a natural progression -- people meet, fall in love, get married and then have a baby. But then, it’s okay if you don’t have a baby for some time. People are planning our family already, so let them plan. It’s okay. I have told so many people so many times that I am pregnant, nobody believes me, so I don’t know,” he said.

Karan and Bipasha recently enjoyed vacation in Maldives and they often shares mushy pictures on their social media handle.