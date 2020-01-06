Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu enjoy beach vacation





Married couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu kick-starts New Year with beach vacation. The ‘Raaz’ actress turns a year older today and on her dearest husband wished the birthday girl in the most adorable way.

In his birthday greeting, Karan Singh Grover wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby monkey princess. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God's gift to all of us, especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love."

The birthday girl shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Happy on my Happy Birthday."

Bipasha Basu shared a series of pictures from her and Karan's vacation and she wrote: "I love you not only for what you are... But more for what I am when I am with you." Karan posted an equally adorable comment on Bipasha's post and he wrote: "Aww! My baby, you say the sweetest things. I love you." The Bengali bombshell sizzled in black bikini.

Met during the shooting of the ‘Alone’ in 2015, the couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.



