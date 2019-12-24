Karan Sharma, Tiaara Kar officially divorced after 3 years of marriage





Television couple Karan Sharma and Tiaara Kar was officially divorced after three years of marriage. The couple was living separately for quite sometime due to some tension and finally they were granted divorce.

Three years ago in February 2015, Karan Sharma and Tiaara Kar married got marred according to Garhwali and Bengali rituals at Karan’s hometown Ranipokhari in Uttarakhand. Many celebrities from the telly world attended their wedding.

Tiaara is a Bengali and so the wedding took place in Bengali style first followed by Garhwali rituals as Karan is a Garhwali.

While getting married in Bengali style, Karan wore dhoti punjabi and conventional Bengali topor. Tiaara, who looked like a true Bengali bride was lifted by her brothers and took around Karan and completed the seven circles. Then they took saat pheras in Garhwali style. The bride also wore a traditional Garhwali tehri nath (nose ring), too.

During the sangeet, the bride and the groom performed to romantic numbers like ‘Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho’from ‘'Fanaa' and ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ from 'Jurm'.

The 'Mohi – Ek Khwab Ke Khilne Ki Kahani' actor once said about his ladylove, “I am a type of person, who don’t let the grass grow under my feet. That’s why when I realized that our relationship has reached to a level where we can take it to the next level, we decided to exchange the rings. Last year, we got engaged in the presence of our family members and very close friends.”

Karan and Tiaara were in a courtship for one and a half years before tying the knot on Nov 16. “It’s been 17 months since we got engaged, still it feels like it happened yesterday. Long courtship period gave us ample time to understand each other. Although our parents are very practical and understanding, and never persuaded us for anything. But they want us to settle down as soon as possible. So now, we have decided to take the relationship to the next level. We are still figuring out the dates for marriage”, The bride once said.

When Karan Sharma was contacted to confirm the news and he said, "I really don't want to comment on this"