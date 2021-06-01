Actor Karan Mehra arrested for beating wife Nisha Rawal





All is not well in the married life of television couple, Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal. Nisha filed an FIR against her husband, claiming that he smashed her head on the wall during a last night fight.

After the complaint, police arrested Karan. Shortly, after arrest he was released on bail.

The Goregaon Police has filed a case against him under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The actor was asked to record his statement.

Only last month, reports of problem in their marital life surfaced on net.

However, no one confirmed the same.

Married in 2012, the couple was blessed with a boy named Kavish in 2016. However, Karan Mehra totally rubbished the news of troubled marriage.

When the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor was asked to comment on the issue, he replied, "I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading," he told AajTak.

"I am not really feeling well. I am experiencing a lot of weakness even though my reports have come back negative. I have undergone three-four tests by now but all of them are negative. Nisha and Kavish (their son) i in the other room. I have completely isolated myself," he added.

A report in the Times of India reads, "Karan and Nisha who have been married for almost a decade now are not going too well since the past few months. The two are trying to sort out their differences, and hopefully, things will get better. Karan Mehra is busy shooting in Punjab and Nisha, on the other hand, is with their four-year-old son Kavish, in Mumbai."

When Nisha was contacted, she refuted the rumours by saying, “Not true."