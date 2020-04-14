Karan Kundrra splits with girlfriend Anusha Dandekar





Karan Kundrra’s relationship with girlfriend Anushka Dandekar has hit the rough patch. They have apparently called off their relationship after dating for four years.

A source close to them revealed to SpotboyE, "Karan and Anusha are facing problems in their relationship and have decided to part ways. The two are not living with each other of late."

Karan and Anusha, who featured in the reality show ‘MTV Love School’ are no more together.

Karan and Anusha were in a living relationship since the past few years. Initially, the duo was sharing an apartment in Bandra and recently shifted to Andheri. During Instagram live chat, when Anusha was quizzed by fans about her wedding plans with Karan, she had said, "And for the question that flooded my Insta line...you all are so cute and asked in so many different ways! And the answer to the question is...When the next chapter is written, I'll ask you to turn the page, just like in any fairy tale. Love youuuuu."