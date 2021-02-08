Karan Johar’s twin’s birthday: Rani-Adira, Kareena-Taimur, Neha-Mehr attend





Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned four on Sunday and the doting father hosted a birthday bash for his two bundle of joys.

Heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with her son Taimur, Neha Dhupia turned up with daughter Mehr, Gauri Khan was spotted with son AbRam Khan, Tusshar Kapoor was seen with his son Laksshya and Ekta Kapoor with her son too snapped at Karan's residence. Rani Mukherjee, who keeps her daughter away from the media was also seen with daughter Adira.

Tusshar Kapoor was spotted with his son Laksshya. Zoya Akhtar also made up to Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash. Ekta Kapoor too was seen with her son Ravie Kapoor. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla arrived with her son.

Earlier in the day, actress Neha Dhupia also wished the kids and wrote, "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."

Karan Johar also took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video of Yash and Roohi to wish them. He wrote,"A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash.



















