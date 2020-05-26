Karan Johar’s household staff test positive for Covid-19





Filmmaker Karan Johar’s two household staff has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Karan Johar said in the statement, "I would like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms." Karan Johar further added that his family and other household staff have tested negative for COVID-19. However, they would practice self-isolation for the next 14 days. He wrote, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to."

Karan Johar further added in his statement, "We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon. These are difficult times but by staying in homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

Earlier, filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s domestic staff had tested positive for COVID-19.