Karan Johar’s Diwali party: Pregnant Kareena, Malaika, Manish Malhotra arrive





Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a private Diwali bash which was attended by close pals of the filmmaker from the industry. Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside Karan’s house. She was seen busy in phone but did not forget to wave to the paps. Bebo was dressed in a grey Kurta Pyjama paired with golden Kolhapuri flats. Her pregnancy glow was quite evident.

While Malaika was seen in a chic white floral outfit. She wore a mask and posed for the paparazzi. Manish was dressed in a red kurta for the Diwali bash. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, “#diwalinights #kurta @manishmalhotraworld #local4diwali.”

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema also graced the party. They came with Manish Malhotra.















