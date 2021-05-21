Karan Johar wishes Aditya Chopra on 50th birthday





Filmmaker Karan Johar wished his'best friend and mentor' Aditya Chopra on his 50th birthday. Karan wishing Aditya by sharing a throwback photo clicked by none other than Shahrukh Khan.

In the photo, Aditya is seen smiling with Karan by his side holding Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan when the star kid was a baby.

Sharing the photo, Karan Johar wrote, 'And just like that he's 50! So many memories... so many movies... so many moments.. He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi!'

As we all know, Aditya hardly comes into limelight. Teasing about his presence, KJo wrote, (yes yes, he exists!!) and added, 'pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago!'

Several fans and followers dropped heart and laughing emoticons on Karan’s post. One Instagram user wrote, 'Omg he exists in real.. btw Aryan is so cute,' another user wrote, 'woww.'

On the personal front, Aditya is happily married with actress Rani Mukherji and they are parents to a lovely daughter, Adira.