Karan Johar turns 49: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor send wishes





Noted filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 49th birthday today and Bollywood bandwagons took to their social media handle to wish the maverick filmmaker on birthday.

From Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish Karan.

Neha Dhupia said, “Happy birthday ???? @karanjohar stay unstoppable my friend… love u loads ?? really do…”

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “U r my karmic soul cousin ! N whenever we meet it’s like we have started off from there itself ! Love uuu happy birthday to a profilic maker a super dad n a fantastic human.” Manish Malhotra, in his wish, added, “Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar #friendsforever 28 years of friendship, all the movie together , travel , fun times memories for life .. lots of love #friendslikefamily.”

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback monochrome photo of the duo on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I (love) You..." Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories wrote, "Happy birthday Karan! Wishing you love and happiness always."

Kajol, who is a close buddy of the birthday boy wished him by sharing a picture of them on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "This is us, and always will be... Wish you a fantastically fabulous year ahead. Its gotta be better than the one we left behind @karanjohar."

Katrina Kaif said, "Happiest birthday @karanjohar Wishing u all the happiness love and peace this year. May this year bring u all your heart desires."

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor wished him by sharing a photo of her, late Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the wittiest n the most caring @karanjohar love and blessings always."

Sanjay Dutt, who worked with Karan in Kalank, tweeted an old picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanjohar. Wishing you a year ahead filled with love & happiness!"

Malaika Arora shared an adorable photo and wrote, "Happy bday my darling kjo @karanjohar ...love you loads."

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan's ‘Student of The Year 2’, wrote, "@karanjohar you're simply the best! Love you!!"

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a photo with Karan. The actress captioned it, "Happy birthday @karanjohar stay unstoppable my friend ... love u loads really do ..."

Riteish Deshmukh also wished Karan by sharing a video of the filmmaker playing table tennis. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ‘King of Back Hand’ - dearest @karanjohar I wish you only the best - May god bless you with good health, long life, love life and loads of happiness. I love you #happybirthdaykaranjohar."