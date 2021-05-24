Karan Johar to host a lavish 49th birthday in Alibaug





Filmmaker Karan Johar is going to host a lavish 49th birthday in Alibaug with his close buddies from the industry. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he will not be celebrating his birthday at his Bandra residence.

The celebrated filmmaker has a long guests list which include Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday, Ishan Khatter, Seema Khan, Neelam, Zoya Akhtar, Rani Mukherjee, Aditya Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among others.

To avoid gathering, he has split the celebration into three days, 24th, 25th, and 26th of May.

It is however learnt that Ranveer/Deepika, Kareena/Saif, Rani Mukherjee/Aditya Chopra and Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli might give the bash a miss due to personal reasons.