Karan Johar, Randeep Hooda and others mourn the demise of film critic Rashid Irani





Noted film critic Rashid Irani passed at his residence on July 30th. He was 74. Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Randeep Hooda and many more paid heartfelt tribute to Irani.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture with Rashid Irani. He wrote, "Rest in peace Rashid….I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly…. Your insight on Cinema will always be treasured….."

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Cinema a little less loved today ..RIP #RashidIrani saab."

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra tweeted, “Rest in peace Rashid. I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly.”

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “My deepest condolences, RIP# RashidIrani”.

Khalid Mohamed also penned heartfelt tribute, he wrote, FAREWELL RASHID IRANi, my bestest friend n guide, who loved cinema in all its forms, taught me virtues of being http://eclectic.Here u r wt Kjo. Posting this coz u nderstood Bollywood way more than i ever cld… n saw me thru fair weather n foul. Rashid love u maara jigri dost”.

Aniruddha Guha wrote, “GUTTED! There was no one more passionate about cinema than Rashid Irani! A man stuck in a time warp. Living alone, without Wifi or gadgets, eating meagre meals. A frugal existence. All his friends feared this is how he’ll go”.

The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Press Club wrote, "Rashid Irani, 74, one of the country's foremost film critics, passed away probably on 30 July at home. He was not seen for 2-3 days; a search by friends, club officials and police led to his home, where his mortal remains were found," the press club said in a statement.

Irani, who had contributed several articles in national dailies like Times of India, Hindustan Times and the website Scroll.in, was "one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society", the club further said in the statement.

He was a core member of the club, who didn't miss a day at the media centre writing his reviews and watching films. "He will be missed sorely by all members and staff. Details about his funeral will be announced soon," the tweet read.