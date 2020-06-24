Karan Johar made us wait outside for 2 hrs, Inder Kumar’s wife





Late Bollywood actor Inder Kumar’s wife Pallavi claimed that her husband also was a victim of nepotism. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death again gave rise to the unseen issue of nepotism which for years and years exists in Bollywood.

While paying heartfelt tribute to Sushant’s Inder’s wife Pallavi made the shocking revelation that her husband also suffered a lot due to nepotism.

In her long post, she blamed Karan Johar for cheating Inder, “These days everyone is talking about.. Nepotism....Just like Sushant Singh Rajput my husband late actor Inder Kumar achieved his fame on his own. He was at a peak in 90s. Before he passed away I still remember he went to 2 people big shots asking for work as help. Just for the record he was already doing small projects. But he wanted to do big movies just like he started. He went to Mr. Karan johar, I was there too. In front of me all happened. He made us wait outside his van for 2 hrs. Then his manager Garima comes and says karan is busy. But we waited & wen he came out, he says inder keep in touch with garima at the moment there is no work for you. And inder did that... for the next 15 days ... the fone was picked up saying there is no work at the moment... after that inder was blocked.”

She went on to add, “The same behaviour was given to Inder by non other than Mr. Shah Rukh Khan... He met inder and said he will call you in a week . At the moment there is no work.this all happened on the set of Zero. Later was even asked to keep in touch with his manger Pooja... she did the same wat garima did.... Can one imagine and believe dat there has not been any work available in these two production houses.”

Talking about nepotism at large, Pallavi wrote, “Karan johar has said many times he works with stars... well my husband was a star ... still people remember him by his work. Why is it so difficult for these big shots to help talented people. What are they scared of ? Or we can just say they are bad human beings... pretending to be nice. Nepotism should stop... people are dieing and these big shots are still not understanding the effect. Government should take strict action against such people.”

While paying tribute to Sushant, she shared a collage of Sushant and Inder’s pictures and wrote, “A biggest laugh to Bollywood from my side. Since 2 days I see people saying that this industry is very helpful. But one has to fight his or her own problems. Suicide is not an answer.... nor is heart attack.... REALLY !!!!!! Can anyone please answer that when he or she tries to fight their problems .... goes to people of the industry asking for help....Then why nobody helps ...... situation of their problems make them beg... tab bade log kyu nahi help karte.... aisa toh nahi hai ki help karne se unka career khatam ho jayega.... (why don’t established people help at that time....it’s not that their careers will be over by helping someone) that time why can’t they be only Human....and show some humanity....I have suffered the pain... and have been the eye witness to the un helpful attitude of Bollywood.”