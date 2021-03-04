Karan Johar gets heavily trolled for wearing newspaper print shirt





Filmmaker Karan Johar’s fashion statement often makes headlines and yet again his style is in talk. Lately, Karan attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house party and his fashion left netizens in splits. He wore a newspaper print shirt teamed with a black track pants and white sneakers for the party.

Netizens found hard to digest his latest fashion and the filmmaker was hilariously trolled.

One user said, “Someone needs to tell Karan that fashion is not for him.” Another one commented, “Why are you wearing a newspaper?”

Another social media user compared his quirky look to Ranveer Singh’s, and wrote, “Ranveer Singh ko zordar takar,” while another seemed baffled that he wore a newspaper printed outfit: “News paper pehan liya.”

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Gauri Khan also attended Manish Malhotra’s house party.