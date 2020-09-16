Karan Johar flies off to Goa with kids Yash and Roohi, mom Hiroo





Filmmaker Karan Johar jetted off to Goa with his twin kids, Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. The family headed to Goa to spend some quality time together.

Karan was spotted at the airport wearing a leopard print camo jacket and black jeans with a black mask, which said, “If you’re reading this, you’re too close.”

Hiroo Johar was clicked stepping out of the car.

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone left for Goa for the shooting of the untitled film, which is being directed by Shakun Batra and is being produced by Karan Johar.