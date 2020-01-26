Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut honored with Padma Shri award





Filmmaker Karan Johar, producer Ekta Kapoor and six other personalities has been honoured with Padma awards. Singer Adnan Sami has also been conferred with Padma Shri award.

Talking about being honoured with Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut said, "I'm humbled and Iâ€™m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor said they were humbled to receive the honour.

"Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me," Kjo said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was ''too young'', ''too raw'' and it was ''too soon'' to make things happen. Through the years I''ve realised it''s never ''too soon'' to live out your dreams and being ''too young'' is probably the best thing," Ekta Kapoor said.

"Today, as l'm conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour- Padma Shri'', I''m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country for all the love that''s come my way. The timing couldn't have been more perfect, as this news arrives 2 days before my son''s first birthday. Grateful & Thankful!" she added.

"The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ''Padma Shri'' by the Government of India. It has been a 34 years musical journey.. ''Bohot Shukriya''!!" Adnan Sami tweeted.

Sarita Joshi, 78 is also been honoured with Padma Shri.

"I am very happy and humbled with this honour. I am working from an early age, I have never worked for awards, for me work is worship. I have always worked from heart and given my best in whatever I have done. I will be known as Padma Shri Sarita Joshi, this is such a big honour. I am happy as my children are happy," Sarita Joshi told PTI.