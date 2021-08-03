Karan Johar buys swanky Audi A8 L for Rs 1.58 Crores





Filmmaker Karan Johar has added another car to his garage. He is now a proud owner of lavish Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.58 crores.

The car comes with many advantages like perforated seats, ambient lighting, a virtual cockpit, dual touchscreen infotainment system, rear-seat entertainment system. It can complete the 0 km/h to 100 km/h run in just 5.7 seconds.

Karan Johar also has Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will be hosting the digital version of Bigg Boss OTT for the six-week run on Voot. The show will premiere on August 8.

Expressing his happiness over hosting the show, Karan Johar told IANS, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT it will surely be Over the Top. It's my mother's dream come true. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!"