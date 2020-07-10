Karan Johar brutally trolled for celebrating Neetu Kapoor’s birthday





Filmmaker Karan Johar was trolled for celebrating Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. A friend of the filmmaker said that Karan is totally devastated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. However, he is brutally trolled for celebrating Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. A picture from Neetu’s intimate birthday celebration showed him having a lot of fun.

No sooner, the photos shared on media, he received backlash on social media.

A Twitter user wrote, “#KaranJohar is so sad that he is doing party at the Kapoor's on Neetu Singh's birthday! News is around that he is broken, etc... etc.... ! Liars , Hypocrite, killer!!!!”

Another user tweeted, “#KaranJohar was reportedly devastated by online trolling. he’s so devastated that he’s partying #shameonkaranjohar.”

#KaranJohar was reportedly devastated by online trolling.

he’s so devastated that he’s partying #shameonkaranjohar #alia #NepotismEndsin2020 #nepotisminbollywood #SushantInOurHeartsForever #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSonOfBihar

Is Karan Johar really in bad situation so how can he attend the last night party at Neetu's house? How dumb #KaranJohar

#KaranJohar is so sad that he is doing party at the kappor's on Neetu Singh's birthday! News are around that he is broken, etc... etc.... ! Liars , Hippocrite, killer!!!!

Heard the news that #Karanjohar was crying and very upset. Doesn't seems like this He is very much okay. These bollywood people are all #nautanki. Please people its a request to unfollow #karanjohargang. #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput @itsSSR #supportoutsiders

So according to a close friend of @karanjohar, “he is in no condition to speak, and he breaks down while talking on the phone”. By no means does this look like anyone whos “broken down”.#CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput #SCOrderCBIForSSR #RestInPeace #KaranJohar #boycottbollywood

Look at this depressed person. #KaranJohar is not in a state to speak, He cries every time his friends call him. Who is this person smiling and celebrating Neetu Kapoor's Birthday? dirty PR Tricks. Shame on you #Bollywood