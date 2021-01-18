Karan Johar, Arjun, Janhvi to shake legs at Varun-Natasha’s sangeet





Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to enter into wedlock with his childhood buddy, Natasha Dalal on January 24th and the invitation has been sent out. The big fat Bollywood wedding will see Karan Johar shaking legs with Bollywood biggies like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others.

It is learnt that Karan Johar will choreograph Varun-Natasha’s wedding.

The pre-wedding rituals and wedding will be graced by celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shashank Khaitan, Khushi Kapoor, Jackky Baghnani, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kiara Advani and the list goes on. Amitabh Bachchan is also on the guest list.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will get hitched on January 24th in Albaugh. The pre-wedding ceremonies with start from January 21 with ‘Chunni Ceremony’.

A source close to the Dhawans informs, “There some people who just cannot be un-present at the wedding. They’re being asked to attend the wedding in Alibaug on January 24. However at the wedding reception on January 27, almost the entire film industry is being invited.”

The ‘Cooli No 1’ actor will take 15 days off from shoot for honeymoon.