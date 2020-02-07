Kapoors fixed Alia-Ranbir’s wedding date, couple to wed in December





The Kapoors and the Bhatts have finally fixed a wedding date for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. They have decided for December wedding for Ranbir and Alia. The Kapoor have send save the date requests to close ones. Their extended families are already informed.

The wedding will reportedly take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, ‘Brahmastra’ slated to release on December 4.

Preparations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going in in full swing. The ‘Raazi’ actor fits into the Kapoor parivaar very well. When Rishi Kapoor was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, she made frequent visit to New York. When Rishi returned to Mumbai after a year-long treatment, Alia Bhatt hosted a private bash. Lately, she attended Armaan Jain’s wedding with Ranbir and his mom Neetu Kapoor. The trio posed for the shutterbugs together and looked they are a family.

However, Alia’s father and director father Mahesh Bhatt told The Telegraph in an interview last year that he loved Ranbir.

“Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out,” the filmmaker said.

Last year, Soni Razdan denied the rumours of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding.“Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia’s mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter’s personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to. As a mother, I do not give her any ‘gyaan’ because my Alia is very sensible as an individual,” she said.

The Kapoor Khandaan feels Alia Bhatt is perfect for Ranbir.

“She has been welcomed into the family by everyone. So it’s not just Ranbir who loves Alia. His parents, sister and the rest of the sprawling Kapoor family adore her too. Marriage is on Ranbir’s mind for sure and he will get into it happily this time. The couple will wait until Rishi Kapoor’s recovery before discussing a date for marriage,” says a close family friend of the Kapoors.

Rishi Kapoor is not in his best of health and the Kapoor wanted the wedding to take place soon.