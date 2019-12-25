Kapoor’s Christmas lunch: Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Karisma, Ranbir, Alia attend





Following the tradition, the Kapoors hosted Christmas brunch and it was attended by all the family members of the Kapoor family including Alia Bhatt, who is going to be part of the Kapoor family soon. Alia Bhatt turned up for the lunch with Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘Raazi’ actor was dressed in white top and checkered skirt. She kept her hair open and posed with her boyfriend. While Ranbir Kapoor matched with his ladylove and he was dressed in white top, blue denim jacket and brown pant.

Rishi Kapoor posed with his wife Neetu Kapoor. While Rishi wore a blue T-shirt, Neetu was seen in a white shirt and black pant. Randhir Kapoor was dressed like a Santa Claus.

A group photo of the big family surrounding the dining table was shared on net and the picture has Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, host Kunal Kapoor with son Zahaan and daughter Shaira. Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, along with Karisma and her mother Babita. Also seen in the picture are Kareena’s cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Armaan Jain. Kareena’s kids Samaira and Kiaan, as well as Zahaan Kapoor, can also be seen in the picture. Late Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi is seen sitting next to Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma captioned the picture, “Merry Christmas from Us! #familytime #christmaslunch #familytraditions.”

Kareena was seen in a glam polka-dotted jumpsuit while Saif chose to wear denims with a check shirt.

Karisma Kapoor made to the luncheon with her children Samaira and Kiaan, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Adar Jain and many more members of Kapoor family were seen in the picture.







