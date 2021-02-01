Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni twins with daughter at baby shower





Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath turned parents again and the highly ecstatic father shared the good news on his social media handle. Now, a picture of Ginni’s unseen baby shower ceremony photo surfaced on net and it showed heavily pregnant wife of the ace comedian twinned with their daughter Anayra in green.

The picture showed Ginni wearing a flower crown on her head and holding a baby-shaped foil balloon in one hand and holding her daughter on the other hand.

Early Monday morning, Kapil shared the happy news of the birth of his son. "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude," he wrote on Twitter.

Wishes poured in from the entertainment industry. Actor Genelia D’Souza wrote, “Congratulations. Blessed with specialness again.” Actor Arjun Rampal tweeted, “@KapilSharmaK9 Congratulations bhai, best news. God bless the little bundle of joy and your family. Big love.” Others, including casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, actor-singer Meiyang Chang and singer Sukhbir, also congratulated Kapil and Ginni.

Congratulations to the parents again!