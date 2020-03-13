Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath gets trolled for her post-baby flab





Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath was trolled for her post-baby flab. Ginni was spotted with Kapil at the screening of ‘Baaghi 3’ and she was brutally trolled for her baby weight.

One troll wrote, “Itni moti ye tu bacha yadav ki behn lgti hy“, another wrote, “Bhai Ye kiya paal rakha hai“, one more wrote, “Kapil ka mood off he wife moti jo hgai mzid,” while another trolled her saying, “Dono mian biwi say poochho kon si chakki ka aata khaatay hain”.

But Ginni also got a lot of support in the comments as they defended her. One wrote, “Shame on those who calling moti to her wife she is new mother of a child so she has put on weight it’s natural ..she is looking gorgeous ????…kuch b boltey ho ghar me mummy sister kabhi moti nahi hoti Kiya …shame on itttu saas b dimagh nahi hai walon per:( (sic).”

Another wrote, “This is so disgusting people are body shaming her over here she just had her baby she had put on weight during pregnancy it obviously will take time to go stop body-shaming anyone u never know what someone goes through after reading such comments try to spread positive vibes instead of disparaging anyone (sic).”

Ginni Chatrath welcomed daughter Anayra on December 10 last year. Elated Kapil announced the news on his Twitter handle and post his tweet, fans and celebs started congratulating the couple.