Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath name their son, Trishaan





Veteran actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have named their son, Trishaan.

The actor-comedian revealed their son’s name, “We have named him Trishaan,” he said in response to singer Neeti Mohan’s tweet.

On Kapil Sharma’s birthday on 2nd April, Neeti Mohan tweeted, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do.”

Kapil said in his reply, “Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him trishaan.”

The couple is blessed with a baby boy on January 31st. The ace comedian shared the good news on his Twitter handle

He wrote, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. The couple welcomed their daughter Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019.