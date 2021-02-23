Kapil Sharma spotted in a wheelchair at the airport





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted in a wheelchair in Mumbai airport and no sooner the pictures of Kapil being driven in a wheelchair by airport assistance surfaced on net, it became a matter of great concern for his fans. The worried fans shared many concerning messages.

The noted comedian is seen in complete black outfit with black glasses and blue shoes.

A fan commented on the photo, "Leg injury coz ek shoes khula hai (sic)." Get well soon messages also being shared on social media.

However, when enquired, it is learnt that Kapil Sharma suffered injury while gyming, “Hello sir. M good, bus gym me thorra back injury ho gyi, it will b fine in few days, thank you for the concern regards”, Kapil Sharma informed.

On the work front, Kapil has taken a sabbatical break from his popular comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He is currently spending time with his family. He welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath last month.