Kapil Sharma shares daughter’s pic, names her Anayra Sharma





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma shares the first picture of their bundle of joy. She looks very cute and the proud parents named their daughter, Anayra Sharma. On December 10, 2019, Gini Chatrath and Kapil Sharma welcomed a baby girl.

The ace comedian took to social media and shared two pictures of his baby girl. In one picture, Kapil is seen holding his daughter as he and Ginni looking adorably at her, while the other one is a single picture of Anayra. He captioned it, "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma #gratitude."

Few pictures are from Kapil Sharma’s mother’s Janak Rani’s birthday celebration. The video showed Kapil’s mother cutting birthday cake and treating her son with a piece of cake. The baby peacefully cuddled on her daddy’s arms. The ace comedian’s friends Bharti Singh and others were also seen in the video. Kapil’s mother also treats Ginni to a piece of birthday cake.

When the baby was born in December, the highly thrilled father wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di." In October Ginni had a lavish baby shower ceremony and the expected mommy dazzled in pink.

Kapil Sharma married his college friend Ginni Chatrath in a Hindu ceremony on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar followed by Anand Karaj ceremony the next day.