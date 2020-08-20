Kapil Sharma shares cute photo with daughter Anayra





Kapil Sharma is a proud father of a cute daughter, Anayra. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl on December 10th, 2019. Anayra is eight months old and Kapil has shared a adorable picture of his daughter. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the ace comedian holding his daughter in his arms.

The little one looks cute as a button in pink and Kapil donned black outfit. Anayra bears strong resemblance to her mom.

Kapil Sharma captioned the post, “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest #gratitude.”

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab. On?December 10 last year, the cuple blessed with a baby girl. While announcing the good news, Kapil wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di.”

In mid-January 2020 he shared the first pictures of his daughter and wrote on?Twitter, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.”