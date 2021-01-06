Kapil Sharma set to make Netflix debut





Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has entered into a new venture. He is all set to make Netflix debut. Kapil shared the news of his digital debut on Twitter on Tuesday.

Kapil Sharma announced the news by sharing a funny video, he captioned the news, "Don’t believe the rumors guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon....this is the auspicious news."

Kapil said that he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix, "2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," the 39-year-old comic said in a statement.

"I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn't have their number," he quipped. Sharma said the project is close to his heart, adding "I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.

It is not yet known whether his digital show will be comedy based or something else. In 2015, Kapil Sharma made Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan's film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’. Next, he acted and produced ‘Firangi’. Currently, he is running the popular comic show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sony Entertainment channel.