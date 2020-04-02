Kapil Sharma posts adorable pic of daughter Anayra on Ashtami





Ace comedian and doting father Kapil Sharma shared adorable picture of daughter Anayra on Ashtami. The little munchkin was dressed cutely in a lehenga choli.

As per the rituals, people worship young girls on the eighth and ninth day of the Navratras. Sharing two pictures of Anyra on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

The picture of Anayra is too cute to handle and netizens showered love on the little one. 6,300 comments poured in in less than an hour.

Actor Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Waaaahhhh Jai mata di.” Singers Guru Randhawa, Dr Zeus, Zora Randhawa dropped heart emojis in the comment section. A fan also wrote, “Awwwwww mera laada Happy ashtami you little gorgeous nugget.”

Kapil Sharma has been keeping indoors due to the lockdown.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, Kapil had said, “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different.” He had added, “time passes quickly when you have a child at home”.